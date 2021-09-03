Barnsley new boy Claudio Gomes has given fans an insight into what he hopes to bring to Oakwell after arriving on loan from Manchester City. Barnsley added midfielder Claudio Gomes to their ranks on transfer deadline day, bringing him in on loan from Premier League side Manchester City. The Frenchman will look to make a good impression at Oakwell in his season-long stint with the Tykes as he continues his development away from the Etihad Stadium. Now, Gomes has moved to give fans an insight into his play style and what he’ll bring Markus Schopp’s side.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Gomes has said he is hoping his aggressive playing style will please Barnsley supporters.

Here’s what he had to say: