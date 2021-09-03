Barnsley new boy Claudio Gomes gives Tykes fans an insight into what he will bring to Oakwell
Barnsley new boy Claudio Gomes has given fans an insight into what he hopes to bring to Oakwell after arriving on loan from Manchester City.
Barnsley added midfielder Claudio Gomes to their ranks on transfer deadline day, bringing him in on loan from Premier League side Manchester City.
The Frenchman will look to make a good impression at Oakwell in his season-long stint with the Tykes as he continues his development away from the Etihad Stadium.
Now, Gomes has moved to give fans an insight into his play style and what he’ll bring Markus Schopp’s side.
READ: Barnsley failed with deadline day bid for Nigerian winger
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Gomes has said he is hoping his aggressive playing style will please Barnsley supporters.
Here’s what he had to say:
“I am a hungry player who likes to play football with short passes and defend.
“I know in England that the fans love tackles and I will try to regain the ball for the team.
“You have to be aggressive and ready for one-v-ones and duels. You have to regain the ball and if you go at fifty percent, you are going to lose and you have to be at 100 percent all the time.”
Having sealed his move to Oakwell, it will be interesting to see if the former PSG prodigy can impress for Schopp’s side and further his development in the second-tier.
When could he make his debut?
Fans will have to wait until the international break is over to see Gomes in action for Barnsley for the first time.
The Tykes’ first game back after the break is away at Bournemouth next Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if Schopp brings him straight into the starting 11 or if he looks to blood him in gradually.
A central midfield pairing of Romal Palmer and Josh Benson has been his go-to partnership so far, with Callum Styles also operating in the middle of the park on occasion.