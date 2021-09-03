West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has been forced out of the Republic of Ireland’s international squad through injury, it has emerged.

West Brom ace Dara O’Shea has become a regular in the Republic of Ireland squad since making his debut in October of last year.

His strong start to the new season earned him a spot in Stephen Kenny’s squad once again for the latest round of fixtures, starting in Thursday’s clash with Portugal.

However, after being forced off after just 36 minutes, it has now emerged that O’Shea has withdrawn from the squad.

As confirmed on West Brom’s official website, O’Shea has dropped out of the squad through injury, meaning he will miss the Republic of Ireland’s clashes with Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Now, it awaits to be seen how long O’Shea will be out of action as he returns to The Hawthorns for assessment.

An impressive start to life under Ismael

O’Shea has been a mainstay in the starting 11 since Valerien Ismael’s arrival at West Brom.

So far this season, the 22-year-old defender has started in all five of Championship games so far, scoring in their opening day draw with Bournemouth and in their romping 4-0 win over Sheffield United.

He has featured alongside the likes of Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi and Matt Clarke, so it will be interesting to see who starts in Ismael’s backline if he’s forced into a spell on the sidelines.