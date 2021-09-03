Barnsley’s Liam Kitching has been handed a three-game suspension for violent conduct in their last outing v Birmingham City.

Barnsley welcomed and drew 1-1 with Birmingham City in their last Championship fixture at the end of last month.

Kitching started and finished the full 90 minutes but has since been handed a three-game ban for violent conduct, as imposed by an independent panel following an incident in the 77th minute with Blues’ Chuks Aneke.

The incident was not seen by the referee Matt Donohue nor by his assistant on the day. But the incident was captured on video and now Kitching will miss upcoming Championship fixtures v Bournemouth, Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers.

Kitching, 21, has played every minute of Barnsley’s campaign so far this season. The Englishman is a product of the Leeds United academy but was snapped up by Barnsley at the start of the year, having impressed in League Two with Forest Green Rovers.

He’d only feature twice in the Championship last time round but has become a keen member of the starting line up since Markus Schopp’s arrival, and his absence for three tough, upcoming Championship games will be a huge blow for the Tykes.

They next travel to the south coast to face a Bournemouth side who’ve started strongly under Scott Parker – they sit in 6th-place of the Championship table compared to Barnsley in 14th-place.

Another tough assignment for Barnsley, before they travel to Stoke City and then welcome Blackburn Rovers.