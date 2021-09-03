Sutton United will be making the trip to Colchester United this afternoon in a quest to earn their first league win of the season.

Sutton United sit at the foot of the League Two table on two points.

The hosts Colchester United see themselves in 13th position but with just one win to their name, and find themselves three games unbeaten following a 1-1 draw to Rochdale last Friday.

The Amber Army earned their first victory of the season in a midweek thrashing of Crystal Palace U23s. A much changed side in the Papa John’s Trophy secured a 3-0 win with goals from Tobi-Sho Silva, Alistair Smith and Ricky Korboa – the latter we expect to start today following a Man of the Match performance.

New signing Isaac Olaofe will be hoping to make his first appearance of the season following his return on Deadline Day. The attacker who spent last season at the club on loan from Millwall, will be looking to continue his form in front of goal where he scored 14 goals in 37 games.

Injuries

John Barden will be unavailable for the game after limping off in the first half against Palace. We may also not see left-back Rob Milsom, who came off injured last week in the defeat to Oldham.

Sutton will also be without striker Omar Bugiel. The scorer of their first ever EFL goal is away on international duty with his country Lebanon. He appeared in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier against UAE and will be hoping to earn his ninth cap against South Korea next week.

Following the impressive display in midweek against Palace, we expect to see a couple changes to the starting 11. Here is how we expect Sutton to line up against Colchester.

Expected line up: (4-4-2)

(GK) Bouzanis

(RB) Kizzi

(CB) Goodliffe

(CB) John

(LB) Wyatt

(RM) Ajiboye

(CM) Eastmond

(CM) Beautyman

(LM) Korboa

(ST) Olaofe

(ST) Wilson

How to watch

For fans unable to attend the game, they will be able to watch the match live on iFollow on Sutton United’s official website. The video match day pass is priced at £10.