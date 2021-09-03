Bournemouth managed to secure the signing of Scottish playmaker Ryan Christie on deadline day, bringing him in from Celtic.

The sought-after attacking midfielder completed a move to Bournemouth on Tuesday, joining after a summer of speculation.

Ryan Christie had been heavily linked with a move away from Celtic before sealing his move to the Cherries.

Premier League side Burnley were said keen on a deal for the Scotland international, but it was Scott Parker’s side who secured a deal for the 26-year-old.

Now, having linked up with Bournemouth, Christie will be determined to make an impact in the Championship having spent his entire career playing in Scotland.

Supporters will have to wait until after the international break to see their new man in action.

Christie’s debut could come when they face Barnsley next Saturday, so it will be interesting to see if Parker brings him in from the start straight away.

Fans can take a look at their new signing in action here to get a glimpse of what he could offer the Bournemouth side: