Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed captain Mark Beevers is set to remain on the sidelines until next October.

Peterborough United have been without club captain Mark Beevers since their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City, in which the player was taken off just after the hour mark.

Since then, Josh Knight and Dan Butler have deputised in Darren Ferguson’s back three, falling to 1-0 defeats at the hands of West Brom and Preston North End.

Now, an update on Beevers’ situation has emerged from Ferguson.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh boss has revealed that Beevers is set to remain on the sidelines until mid-October, with a return to action lined up after the second international break.

Ferguson confirmed that the club won’t be taking any risks with the centre-back, saying:

“Sometimes you don’t realise how important a player is until he’s not around, and that’s the case with Mark.

“We’ve missed his left foot, his height and his experience, particularly in the Championship. We’ve also missed his personality.

“He’s keeping his fitness up on the bike which obviously isn’t the same as working on the grass, but again we won’t be taking any risks with him. We are lucky the time he will be out injured covers both the international breaks.”

With Beevers set for an extended spell out, it will be interesting to see if anyone can make the third spot in the back three in his absence.

Who could feature?

Butler, who is mainly a left-back/ left wing-back, featured at left centre-back against the Baggies, while Josh Knight played in the backline against Preston.

Nathan Thompson and Frankie Kent will likely hold down the other spots, so it awaits to be seen if Butler features in the back three again or if Knight can make the spot his.

Highly-rated young star Ronnie Edwards is also an option, so it remains to be seen if Ferguson gives him a chance to nail down a starting spot.