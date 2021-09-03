Oxford United midfielder Marcus McGuane looks set for four weeks out through a thigh injury, it has emerged.

Oxford United man McGuane has missed much of 2021 through injury, with thigh problems keeping him out of action for almost half of the 2020/21 campaign.

He returned to action at the start of the new season and has managed four appearances so far.

However, it has now emerged that McGuane has been dealt a fresh injury blow and is set for another spell on the sidelines at the Kassam Stadium.

Speaking with the Banbury Cake, Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has revealed the 22-year-old has suffered another thigh injury.

The latest blow is set to keep McGuane out for four weeks, with the U’s waiting on further information regarding the blow. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Marcus is out for four weeks, we think.

“It’s a different part of the thigh, a little bit higher up. We’re just waiting to find out what it is.

“He’s had seven or eight months out of football and we know how much of a talent he is, we’ve just got to make sure over the next few weeks we get the recovery right.

“We’re still trying to figure out when he did it, but all the data will come back.”

After much of last season was disrupted by injury, it will be hoped that this new issue can be dealt with easily to ensure McGuane makes his return to action as soon and as safely as possible.

Who could play in his absence?

With the former Arsenal, Barcelona and Nottingham Forest man out, it will be interesting to see who is deployed in midfield.

A midfield trio of James Henry, Cameron Brannagan and Alex Gorrin has been Robinson’s go-to setup so far this season.

Mark Sykes, summer signing Ben Davis and loan arrival Herbie Kane are also options in central midfield, so the Oxford boss has some solid options available in the middle of the park.