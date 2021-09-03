Nottingham Forest failed with a swoop for Spezia striker M’Bala Nzola, it has emerged.

Nottingham Forest were determined to add another striker to their ranks before the end of the summer transfer window, ultimately failing with their efforts.

As a result, Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban are their main options at the top of the pitch, while deadline day signing Xande Silva can play as a striker if needs be.

Now, it has emerged that Forest made an effort to bring Angolan striker M’Bala Nzola to the City Ground.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio (quotes via Nottinghamshire Live), Nzola’s agent Doug Pingisi has said his client turned down a the chance to join Nottingham Forest because he didn’t want to drop down to the Championship.

He went on to add that while a move to Serie A side Genoa is his first choice, talks are currently ongoing with Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Here’s what he had to say:

“The player wanted to stay in Serie A and Genoa was his first choice.

“We had contacts with English and Turkish clubs, but M’Bala wanted Genoa only. However, the two clubs failed to reach an agreement, so the deal collapsed.

“We are in talks with Istanbul Basaksehir. We are waiting for Spezia’s green light to complete the transfer. Turkey is the player’s second favourite option after Serie A.

“For this reason, we didn’t continue talks with Vitoria Guimaraes and we rejected a move to Nottingham Forest because they play in England’s second division.”

Another one bites the dust

Nzola isn’t the only striker Forest tried and failed to sign on deadline day.

It emerged earlier this week that Japanese striker Yuma Suzuki also turned down a move to the Championship side, while a swoop for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, formerly of Sunderland and Fulham, also failed to materialise.

Now, Hughton will be hoping he has enough in his attacking ranks to fire them up the table after a dismal start to the new season.