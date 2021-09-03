Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said he is “excited” to work with new signing Sheyi Ojo following his arrival from Liverpool.

Millwall managed to secure a loan deal for Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo on transfer deadline day, bringing him in for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Lions weren’t the only Championship side pursuing Ojo’s signature either, with Preston North End also said to have looked at a loan deal for the 24-year-old.

However, it was Millwall who brought the Liverpool man in and now, manager Gary Rowett has expressed his delight over the player’s arrival.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Rowett has said he is “excited” to work with the winger, saying he is happy to have brought a player of his pedigree to The Den.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter.

“I’m really pleased to get the deal over the line.

“We were looking for that type of forward who has that extra bit of creativity, can beat players in one-v-one situations and has the pace to open tight games up.

“He’s a really good player who has done well at this level previously, playing over 100 games at Championship level. He got five or six goals at Cardiff with seven assists, so to post those sorts of numbers is excellent.

“He’s one of those players you look at and think there’s more to come from him as well.

“We wanted another forward and we’ve got another forward, at a good age in his career too. We’re excited to work with him.”

Now, it will be hoped that Ojo can emulate the form shown in his time with Cardiff and become a standout player during his time with Millwall.

The battle for a starting spot

Ojo has the ability to play on either the left or right-wing, so we could see him operate in either role for Rowett’s side.

Rowett has been operating with a 3-5-2 system, with Scott Malone holding down the spot on the left-hand side as a wing-back. Danny McNamara is the main option on the right, but Billy Mitchell deputised in the role against Blackpool last weekend.

It awaits to be seen where Rowett looks to deploy Ojo, so fans will have to wait until after the international break to see where he comes into the starting 11.