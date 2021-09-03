Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says he is ‘very pleased’ with the work his side have done in the summer transfer window.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in 14 new faces over the summer transfer window, capping the window with the surprise signing of Saido Berahino from Zulte Waregem.

It comes after the Owls finished rock-bottom of the Championship table last season. They endured a torrid season both on and off the pitch last time round but they’ve since had a major overhaul of their playing squad, and are now reaping the rewards of it in League One.

They sit in 2nd-place of the League One table after the opening five games of the season, claiming 10 points and conceding just once.

Speaking to swfc.co.uk about his side’s summer transfer business, Moore said:

“I’m very pleased in terms of the work that we’ve done. Now we need to settle everyone down and get some work done really. We need to build that understanding and consistency and that’s why I’m so pleased to have the opportunity this week and next week to work.

“It has been a rebuild here, let’s make no mistake about it in terms of the players we have brought in.”

Sheffield Wednesday saw a host of first-team players depart at the end of their contracts earlier this summer – many of them high-earning players.

The squad had a certain toxicity about it but now, Moore has built a much more vibrant, youthful and positive side which looks capable of breaking out of League One this season.

“We want to build a team that has got balance to it which I feel we have done and now it’s just settling them down and getting the work done,” Moore continued.

“We need that time to get the players blending as a unit, the whole team, player-to-player combinations and as long as we keep working how we are and giving the commitment and endeavour, then we can always work with that.”

The Owls have scored just five goals in their opening five games of the season. The return of Josh Windass later this year will give Moore’s side an undoubted boost in attack but so far, so good for the Owls, who looked as though they could really struggle this season after losing so many players at the start of the summer.

Moore has overseen a rebuild and a sustainable one at that – the future looks bright for Sheffield Wednesday.