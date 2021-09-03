Crawley Town have announced that ex-Leyton Orient and Bradford City man Josh Wright has left the club.

Crawley Town have parted company with the midfielder, as per their official club website.

Wright, who is 29-years-old, has now become a free agent.

John Yem’s side signed him in January and handed him a two-and-a-half year contract.

However, the League Two side have agreed to mutually terminate his deal after he made 22 appearances in all competitions last season.

What now?

Wright is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up just under 450 games in his career to date.

He will now have to weigh up his next move and it will be interesting to see where he goes.

Career to date

The ex-England youth international started his career at Charlton Athletic and rose up through the youth ranks at the Valley.

He has since embarked on spells at Scunthorpe United, Millwall, Leyton Orient, Gillingham and Southend United before moving to Bradford in 2018.

Bradford captain

The Bantams made him their skipper shortly after he made the move to Valley Parade.

He then played 22 times for the Yorkshire club in League One before leaving to re-sign for Leyton Orient after 12 months in Yorkshire.

Second O’s spell

Wright spent a year-and-a-half back at Brisbane Road and bagged nine goals in 56 matches from midfield before heading to Crawley.

He has now left Yem’s side and has become available.