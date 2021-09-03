Huddersfield Town saw a “significant” bid for MK Dons midfielder David Kasumu turned down in the summer, as per Mike McGrath.

From last days of window: #MKDons turned down a significant bid from #HTAFC Huddersfield for David Kasumu #EFL https://t.co/lnUs7H1lIz — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 3, 2021

Huddersfield Town managed to recruit nine players in the summer transfer window.

Carlos Corberan added Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill (loan), Tom Lees, Josh Ruffels, Ollie Turton, Daniel Sinani (loan), Jordan Rhodes and Mipo Odubeko (loan) to his ranks across the summer.

Now, it has been revealed that the Terriers also tried to bring David Kasumu to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mike McGrath, reporter for The Telegraph, has revealed MK Dons received a “significant” bid for the midfielder from Huddersfield, knocking back the Championship side’s offer.

An intriguing talent…

At only 21, Kasumu has a strong amount of EFL experience under his belt already.

He has played 66 times for MK’s senior side, chipping in with two goals and three assists across all competitions.

Kasumu mainly operates as a central midfielder but can play slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder if needs be. He’s a quick and balanced dribbler and is willing to duel for the ball, also possessing a decent passing range.

What next?

Well, with the transfer window now closed, we will have to wait and see if Huddersfield reignite their summer interest in Kasumu in January.

Until then, Kasumu, who is currently sidelined through a hamstring injury, will be looking to make his way back to full fitness and break into Liam Manning’s side upon his return.