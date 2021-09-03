Alan Nixon says that Derby County are ‘owed money by other clubs for transfers’, after it was reported yesterday that the Rams had been charged with a fifth offence by the EFL for a ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’.

The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed a ‘strange twist’ in the Derby County saga.

He reported yesterday that a fifth offence had been added to their EFL ‘crime sheet’ – a ‘default in paying transfer fee instalments’ – but since, he claims there’s been ‘no mention of these missing payments’ on any similar ‘crime sheet’ for any other club.

Derby County then are ‘not alone’, as Nixon puts it, in their EFL offences:

Derby County. Strange twist. Owed money by other clubs for transfers. Yet no mention of these missing payments on any ‘bad boy’ list at EFL. No charges. Should really pay their bills … but not alone. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 3, 2021

For Derby County, they go from one ‘strange twist’ to another and still there seems to be no end in sight for the club.

Owner Mel Morris sees his approval rating among supporters at an all-time low but still, he seems no closer to selling the club after two failed takeover bids last season.

As Nixon outlines above, Derby County are not alone in their offences against the English Football League. Morris and Derby County have been in an ongoing, drawn out and complicated legal battle with the EFL since the start of last year and this recent revelation from Nixon suggests that the EFL are trying to make an example of the Rams.

Yet from the perspective of a non-Derby County supporter, their view is, ‘well why haven’t they been punished like teams before them?’

There’s undoubtedly more than meets the eye with the ever-curious and complex case of Derby County.