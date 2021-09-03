Derby County endured a tough summer, blighted by off-field controversies which seem to have no end in sight.

But surprisingly, Wayne Rooney’s side have started the new Championship season in a positive vein of form – the Rams sit in 15th-place of the table after the opening five games of the season, having claimed six points so far.

They managed to bring in some free signings despite their strict transfer restrictions – Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka to name a couple – but one or two missed out on moves away.

Here we look at two Derby County players who may be gutted they didn’t seal a transfer exit last month:

David Marshall

The Scot has lost his no.1 spot to Kelle Roos this season. It’s a switch that has a lot of Derby County fans talking but Rooney seems to prefer Roos over the 36-year-old.

Marshall though was loosely linked with a move to Celtic over the summer – the Scottish giants were linked earlier in the year and those rumours cropped up again over summer.

But Marshall remains at Pride Park and looks as though he could be spending the final year of his Derby contract on the bench.

Lee Buchanan

Buchanan was linked with a shock move to Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

Derby’s East Midlands rivals made a number of bids for the young full-back but saw all of them rejected, and Buchanan remains at Pride Park where he’s had a mixed start to the season.

He was a regular on the starting sheet last time round but after starting this season on the sidelines, he’s made just one start in the Championship having been limited to substitute appearances since.

Whether that’s to do with his injury or whether Rooney feels he’s not committed is open to debate, but after seeing Forest’s poor start to the new season, Buchanan might be feeling somewhat glad he didn’t seal a move away.