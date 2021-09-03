Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Mike Sheron as their new U23s boss, bringing him up from the U18s role.

Blackburn Rovers saw U23s boss Billy Barr leave the club earlier this summer.

The 52-year-old left the Championship side to become Gary Bowyer’s assistant manager with Salford City, leaving his role with Rovers’ youngsters after six years with the club.

Now, it has been confirmed that U18s boss Mike Sheron, who has been filling the gap on an interim basis, has landed the job permanently.

Blackburn confirmed the news on their official club website, bringing Sheron in as Barr’s replacement.

He has taken charge of three U23s games so far, drawing with Leicester City and Everton’s youth sides before falling to a 4-2 loss at the hands of Manchester City’s U23s.

Now, he will be looking to kick on and make his mark with Blackburn’s second-string side after a stint with the U18s.

Sheron’s time with the U18s

In his two-year spell with the U18s at Ewood Park, Sheron guided Rovers’ youngsters to 19 wins, five draws and 21 losses in 45 games.

He averaged 1.38 points per game before making his step up to the U23s.

Nurturing the next generation

Sheron will be tasked with preparing the next generation of top Blackburn Rovers talents for the senior game, with a host of prodigies appearing in the first-team picture in recent seasons.

Some of the club’s emerging talents include Connor McBride, Dan Pike and Luke Brennan, so it will be interesting to see who can graduate into the first-team under Sheron’s management.