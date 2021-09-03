Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has made the most saves of any goalkeeper in the Championship so far this season, as revealed by The Second Tier.

Ingram, 27, has established himself as Hull City’s no.1 goalkeeper.

The Englishman has had an up and down career to date though – he started out at Wycombe Wanderers where he was the first-choice stopper, sealing a move to QPR midway through the 2015/16 season.

But it didn’t work out for Ingram in west London, where he made just 10 league appearances before joining Hull ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

That season he featured just once in the league as Hull were relegated into League One, but in the third-tier he prevailed, featuring 38 times in the league and helping the Tigers to the League One crown.

He’s since started all five games for Hull City in the Championship and is proving a formidable name in between the sticks with 21 saves to his name already:

Most saves made in the Championship: 1️⃣ Matt Ingram – 21

2️⃣ Thomas Kaminski – 20

➡️ Steven Benda – 20

4️⃣ Chris Maxwell – 19

5️⃣ Rafael Cabral – 18

6️⃣ Brad Collins – 17

➡️ Brice Samba – 17

8️⃣ Seny Dieng – 15#HCAFC #Rovers #Swans pic.twitter.com/QFGbf23TMf — The Second Tier (@secondtierpod) September 3, 2021

After a mixed summer in the transfer window, blighted by a belated transfer embargo, Hull City have had an equally mixed start to the new season.

They find themselves in 18th-place of the table after the opening five games having claimed four points from those games.

After their impressive opening day win over Preston though, Hull went on to lose their next three matches and without scoring in any, before a 0-0 draw v Bournemouth last time round halted that losing streak.

Grant McCann’s side haven’t scored since the opening day of the season and Ingram had to wait five games of the campaign to secure his first clean sheet but it’s fair to say that without him in goal, things could a whole lot worse for Hull City.

They’re next in action against Swansea City after the international break.