Isaac Christie-Davies is yet to make an appearance for Barnsley since signing in September last year.

Barnsley were keen to fix up a loan move for him in the last transfer window, as per the Barnsley Chronicle.

However, the transfer deadline passed on Tuesday and he stayed put at Oakwell.

Christie-Davies, who is 23-years-old, now faces an uncertain time with Markus Schopp’s side.

Could he still leave?

Clubs abroad can still sign players as their windows remain open. Teams in countries like Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and Ukraine could still move for Christie-Davies.

There is also the option of the National League, but that is likely to be a step down too far.

The midfielder has been training with Barnsley’s Under-23s over recent times so will be fit.

Current situation

Christie-Davies penned a three-year contract with the Yorkshire club last year but has not been given an opportunity yet.

The ex-Wales youth international was loaned out to Slovakian side Dunajská Streda in the last January transfer window to go and get some game time under his belt.

He went on to play 10 times for the Slovak Super Liga side before heading back to Barnsley this summer.

Career so far

Christie-Davies spent time in the academy at Chelsea as a youngster before moving up north to join Liverpool in 2018.

He was handed his first-team debut for the Reds a year later against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

However, that was his only senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he was loaned out to Belgian outfit Club Brugge before being released by the Reds.

His move to South Yorkshire hasn’t worked out and he faces an uncertain future right now. Could he still head out abroad over the coming days?