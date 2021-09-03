Charlton Athletic striker Ronnie Schwartz hasn’t been able to make an impact since moving to England.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign him in January from FC Midtjylland.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, has scored just once in 16 games for the Addicks altogether.

He stayed put during the past transfer window despite some thinking he may well head out the exit door.

What now?

The Danish attacker still has a year left on his contract at the Valley and faces a tough ask in breaking into Nigel Adkins’ side.

Schwartz is yet to be seen in and around the first-team and is currently battling back from injury.

Many Charlton fans would like him to do well but he is down the pecking order now.

You’d imagine Jayden Stockley, Connor Washington, Elliot Lee and Josh Davison are ahead of him in Adkins’ plans.

Proven he can score goals in Denmark

He scored a combined 18 goals in the Danish Super League before moving to Charlton, having also previously played in his native Denmark for the likes of Aab, Randers, Brondby, Esbjerg and Silkeborg.

He has also had stints in Guingamp in France, Sarpsborg in Norway and Waasland-Beveren in Belgium in the past.

Catching up

Schwartz was signed by Lee Bowyer and has only 10 minutes under Adkins.

He is still playing catch-up on his fitness but will be a decent option to have in the squad once he is fit.

In terms of a long-term future at the Valley, Schwartz needs to prove himself first and get himself back in their plans.

‘We wouldn’t alienate anyone’…

Speaking to London News Online after Charlton’s win over Crawley Town last time out, assistant boss Johnnie Jackson said:

“The issue with Ronnie is that he came back to us a little bit late because he had some personal issues that he needed to take care of back home.

“Consequently, he’s found himself a little bit behind with his training and his fitness. We’re just trying to get him up to speed as best he can and when he is, if he’s at the football club he’s going to be involved. We wouldn’t alienate anyone.”