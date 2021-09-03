Barrow are a side struggling in League Two at the moment. They currently sit 18th in the table with 41 games in front of them.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper knew that he would need savvy reinforcements in order to muster a climb up the table.

Cooper has brought in a number of free transfers over the summer window. It was two on Deadline Day that stood out – Cooper doing a double swoop on Leeds United for rated youngsters Robbie Gotts and Jordan Stevens.

It is something that he discusses per an article by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

Gotts and Stevens plucked – what Barrow are getting

Versatile midfielder Gotts has been in the Leeds United system since he was a six-year-old, racking up a total of 15 years with the Whites.

Gotts is a former Academy Player of the Year winner and had seen time out on loan from Elland Road before his departure to Barrow.

He scored three goals and provided one assist in 25 games for Salford City in League Two last season. Before that he spent a half-season at Lincoln City in League One, scoring one goal and adding two assists in 12 games.

Stevens was signed by Leeds from Forest Green when Cooper was in charge there – he is a player the Barrow boss knows well.

The right-sided winger was seen as one for the future at Elland Road. However, he’s fallen victim to higher-profile youth recruitment since his arrival.

He too spent time out on loan last season, splitting his time between League One Swindon Town (15 games/one goal/one assist) and League Two Bradford City (16 games).

‘Right type’ – Cooper expands on what he expects

Calling Gotts and Stevens “the right type” of player that he was looking for, Cooper expands on this to add more detail.

Commenting further, he says: “They’re two signings that make complete sense, the kind of signings the club should be looking to make in the future.”

Expressing that he thinks both will be exciting additions to the playing squad at Holker Street, Cooper specifies just what drove him to snap the Whites youngsters up.

Cooper says of their attributes: “I think they’re the right type. They can both run box to box, they can press, they can go past people with the ball, they can both create.”

Thoughts?

In one respect, getting Leeds United to part ways with two young players and getting them to drop to League Two is a boon for Cooper and Barrow.

Not only that but Cooper has managed to bring both players in on free transfers and to two-year deals.

They will have been schooled well under Marcelo Bielsa’s ethos at Elland Road. It is an ethos that drips down to the Under-23s who are often used as shadow opposition for the first team at Elland Road.

In short, a great double swoop from Barrow and one that will pay big dividends over the coming season.