Derby County’s main squad got a break from Championship football with the opening of the international break for World Cup qualifying. This didn’t apply to all Rams.

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak was called up by Paulo Sousa for the qualifying games against Albania, San Marino and England.

He featured in the first of those games last night, playing the full 90 minutes of a 4-1 win against a beleaguered Albania outfit.

Here is a look at what he achieved on the pitch in that big win at the PGE Narodowy stadium.

Kamil Jozwiak – solid display in big Poland win

Possession: 3.1%

Touches: 45

Passes Complete – Attempted – Accuracy: 22 – 27 – 81%

Chances Created (Key Passes): 0

Dribbles – Success: 3 (100%)

Shots – Shots on Target: 0

Tackles – Clearances – Interceptions: 3 (50% success) – 1 – 2

Lost Possession: 0

WhoScored Rating: 7.16

Thoughts?

A solid and tidy display by the Derby County winger in what was a runaway win for Paulo Sousa’s side.

He saw a lot of the ball (3.1%) on Poland’s right flank and was accurate (81%) with his distribution, completing 22 of his 27 pass attempts.

He wasn’t afraid to take Albanian players on with the ball at his feet, winning all three of the dribbles he attempted.

He also wasn’t afraid to get stuck in with the defensive side of his game. He made three tackles, one clearance and two interceptions to break up Albania’s play.

All this bodes well for when Derby County return to Championship action with the game against West Brom on September 14th likely the first game he’ll be considered for.

All data sourced from the Poland v Albania game on the WhoScored website.