Shrewsbury Town man Josh Vela has said he wasn’t distracted by rumours linking him with Blackpool.

Shrewsbury Town’s midfielder was committed to staying with the League One side, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Vela, who is 27-years-old, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Blackpool were linked with a late swoop for him in the last transfer window but a move didn’t materialise in the end.

Vela has opened up about the situation: “It was just a bit of speculation, obviously. It didn’t affect me because I was just concentrating on being here and working hard for this place and the manager.

“Obviously I want to be here, work hard and make sure this team gets up the table. I had it before a few times when I was at Bolton, teams sniffing about, but I’m just getting on with my job here.

“My job is here and as long as the manager wants me I’ll be here for him, to help him.”

Vela joined the Shrews in January 2020 from Hibernian and has since become a key player, making 57 appearances in all competitions.

He is a key player for Steve Cotterill’s side and they will be delighted that he stayed put.

Career to date

Vela rose up through the academy at Bolton Wanderers and went on to become a regular for the North West side.

He made three appearances for the Trotters in the Premier League during the 2011/12 season as a youngster before going on to play 182 games in total, chipping in with 13 goals.

The Mancunian left Bolton after their relegation from the Championship in 2019 and has found a home now at Shrewsbury, via Hibs.