Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed a fresh contract was offered to Connor Roberts before he made his deadline day move to Burnley.

Swansea City lost two key players on transfer deadline day, with Connor Roberts making the step up to the Premier League with Burnley while Jamal Lowe joined Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Roberts’ move saw his long-term affiliation with the Swans come to an end, having made his way through the youth academy and into the first-team.

Now, it has been revealed that the Wales international was offered the chance to stay at the Swansea.com Stadium.

As quoted by Wales Online, Swansea boss Russell Martin revealed a contract offer was on the table for Roberts.

He went on to add that the player leaves with everyone’s best wishes after a successful time with his boyhood club, saying:

“We offered him a new contract.

“It was something he wanted to wait on and see out the window, and after speaking to him again yesterday, he’s left with a very heavy heart.

“It was a very tough decision for him. He’s said it was an emotional decision but he felt opportunities like that don’t come up all the time, especially after a big injury like he’s had so that was in the back of his mind.

“He leaves with everyone’s best wishes. He’s done brilliantly for the club, he’s a supporter of the club and he’s been consistently one of the best performers here.”

Now, having sealed his move to Turf Moor, Roberts will be looking to take himself to the next level after a successful time with Swansea and becoming a regular for Wales’ national side.

Martin’s options without Roberts

With Roberts moving on, the door has opened for a new player to make the starting spot at right wing-back their own.

Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird looks to be Martin’s go-to option, playing in all three Championship games since his arrival.

Kyle Naughton has spent much of his career at right-back but is much more defensively minded, leading to him featuring at centre-back more recently.

Academy starlet Tivonge Rushesha, who is currently out on the sidelines, has featured in the role previously, so maybe we could see him get a first-team shot in the future.