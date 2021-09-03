Grimsby Town are looking to offload ex-Portsmouth and Swindon Town man Danny Rose.

Grimsby Town have placed the midfielder on the transfer list, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Rose, who is 33-years-old, joined the Mariners last year and played 26 times last season as they were relegated from League Two.

He is not part of Paul Hurst’s plans for this term in the National League.

Early career

Rose was in the academy at Manchester United as a youngster before embarking on spells in the Football League at Oxford United and Newport County.

He then dropped into non-league for a year at Fleetwood Town.

Pompey spell

Rose spent three years back at the Kassam Stadium and had a brief stint at Northampton Town before Portsmouth came calling.

He played a key role in Pompey’s promotion to League One under Paul Cook in his first season at the club and stayed at Fratton Park for a further two years.

Swindon stint

Swindon Town snapped him up in January 2019 and he went on to play 33 times for the Robins, helping them gain promotion from League Two in 2020 under Richie Wellens.

What now

Rose has fallen out-of-favour at current club Grimsby despite having a year left on his contract.

He is available for transfer now and it will be interesting to see if there are any takers.