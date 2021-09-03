Birmingham City enjoyed a decent summer of the transfer window, and have since enjoyed a decent start to the new Championship season under Lee Bowyer.

Bowyer in his first full season in charge of Birmingham City finds his side in 8th-place of the Championship table after the opening five games.

They’ve claimed eight points so far this season and look set to challenge for a top-half finish, but here we look at two Blues players who might be gutted they didn’t seal their St Andrew’s exit last month:

Adam Clayton

Bowyer revealed last week that there was transfer interest in Adam Clayton, who hasn’t featured for Birmingham City since the start of the year.

He’s fallen well down the pecking order since the former Charlton Athletic boss took charge of the club and doesn’t look anywhere near a return to the side – he’s not been named in any matchday squads so far this campaign.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract and looks destined to depart at the end of the season, but he may feel aggrieved that his club couldn’t finalise a deal last month with him looking set to spend the season in the doldrums.

Keyendrah Simmons

The 20-year-old looks a prospect for Blues but after the late arrival of Troy Deeney, the striker falls even further down the pecking order.

A loan move for the former Manchester City youngster could’ve been the ideal outcome for him last month but instead he looks set to play a back-up role under Bowyer, at least until January.

He featured in the Carabao Cup clash v Fulham late last month but is yet to feature in a matchday squad for Birmingham City in this Championship season.