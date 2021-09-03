Millwall’s main squad got a break from Championship football as the international window came around. This meant they are without a game for another week or so.

Millwall’s players might not have a game this weekend or next week but that wasn’t the case for Danny Ballard. The Lions defender was selected by Northern Ireland for the World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland.

The first of those games was last night and it was a runaway, 4-1 win for Michael O’Neill’s men.

One of those involved was the Lions’ Ballard. Here is a look at what he achieved on the pitch last night.

Danny Ballard – top-rated performance in big win

Possession: 5.4%

Touches: 69

Passes Complete – Attempted – Accuracy: 41 – 48 – 85%

Chances Created (Key Passes): 0

Tackles – Clearances – Interceptions: 2 (100%) – 7 – 2

Headed Duels: 2 (100%)

Shots – Shots on Target: 1 – 1

Goals: 1

WhoScored Rating: 8.14 MOTM

Thoughts?

It was a big win for Northern Ireland last night and Ballard shone in that win. He was fully deserving of the highest rating from WhoScored.

His accurate distribution (85%) and high volume of completed passes (41) helped to keep O’Neill’s side pushing forwards.

However, he didn’t flinch when having to do defensive work. Playing on the left-hand side of a back three, Ballard completed 11 defensive actions (tackles/clearances/interceptions) as well as winning both his defensive headers.

Ballard now has to look forwards to Tuesday’s game against Serbia in what will surely be a tougher test for Northern Ireland and himself.

All data sourced from Lithuania vs Northern Ireland game on the WhoScored website