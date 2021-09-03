Doncaster Rovers are not interested in striker David Nugent.

Doncaster Rovers are not pursuing a move for the experienced attacker, as per Doncaster Free Press reporter Liam Hoden on Twitter (see tweet below).

While I’ve been busy with non-Rovers stuff today I’ve been asked A LOT of questions about Rovers and rumoured interest in David Nugent. There is no interest in David Nugent #drfc — Liam Hoden (@liamhoden) September 2, 2021

Nugent, who is 36-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Preston North End at the end of last season.

He spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan at Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Rumours have been doing the rounds on social media that Doncaster are keen on the once-capped England international.

However, Hoden has poured cold water on the speculation.

Vastly experienced

Nugent will be weighing up his next move in the game after spending the past two years on the books at Preston.

He scored twice in 17 games for Tranmere last term but they have a different manager now so he hasn’t gone back there.

The veteran has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career to date and has scored 171 goals.

The Merseyside-born man has played for the likes of Bury, Portsmouth, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Derby County in the past.

What next for Doncaster?

Doncaster have made a poor start to the new season and could still do with some reinforcements on free transfers despite the transfer window ending.

Nugent won’t be making the move to Yorkshire though and will have to look elsewhere for a new home.