Grimsby Town are looking to offload ex-Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers favourite Filipe Morais.

Grimsby Town have placed him on the transfer list, as per a report by Grimsby Live.

Morais, who is 35-years-old, still has a year left on his contract with the National League side.

However, he is not part of Paul Hurst’s plans for this season and is free to leave the club.

Early career

Morais started out at Chelsea but never made played a senior game for the Blues.

Instead, spells at MK Dons and Millwall followed for him before he moved up to Scotland for stints with St Johnstone, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The Portuguese-born wide man moved back down to England in 2010 and had four years in League One, split between Oldham Athletic and Stevenage.

Bradford and Bolton spells

Bradford City then came calling for him in 2014 and he played 71 games for the Bantams, chipping in with eight goals, one of which came against his former club Chelsea in the FA Cup.

He then moved to Bolton and spent two years with the North West club, chipping in with two goals in 56 games.

Spells at Crawley Town and Oldham Athletic followed for Morais before he joined Grimsby last year.

However, he is now available to leave the Mariners and it will be interesting to see if there are any takers.