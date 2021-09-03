Plymouth Argyle would consider signing the right player on a free transfer.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe hasn’t ruled out the possibility of delving into the free agent market, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims missed out on a couple of targets on deadline day.

Nevertheless, they still have the opportunity to bring players into the club despite the transfer window shutting.

There are plenty of free agents available for the League One side to look at.

‘Something we can look at’…

Lowe has had his say on the matter: “So what might happen is that players might get paid up now and take 50 per cent of their money and then go and gamble somewhere else.



“If that does become available then it might be something we can look at but it won’t be a case of just because he has been paid up we are going to take him.”

He added: “We would have to go and do our homework, we would have to get all the clips on them, we would have to get all the data on them, we would have to make sure we do all the references on them.

“That doesn’t take an hour, it takes a long time. We are quite content with it, if we get one great, if we don’t then it is what it is.”

Sound start

Plymouth have made a pretty solid start to the season and sit in 12th place after the first month.

They have won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five games of the new campaign.

Next up for them is a home game against Sheffield Wednesday after the international break in what will be a tough test against Lowe’s former club.

Summer business

The Pilgrims signed Brendan Galloway, Macauley Gillesphey, James Wilson, Jordan Houghton, Callum Burton, Dan Scarr, James Bolton, Ryan Broom and Jordon Garrick over the course of the transfer window.