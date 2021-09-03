Leeds United are developing a pool of youngsters who are not only performing for the Under-23s but are also on the fringes of first-team action. Sam Greenwood is one of those.

Leeds United’s policy of blooding young players is clearly evident when looking at their recent matchday squads. Players such as Greenwood are often on Marcelo Bielsa’s bench.

Greenwwod has been catching the eye with his performances in Mark Jackson’s Under-23s at Elland Road and pushing for inclusion in the senior squad.

Such has been the way he’s impressed that Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey reported that six Championship clubs tried to sign the 19-year-old striker on loan during the last transfer window.

Leeds, however, rejected all approaches for him, Veysey writes.

Sam Greenwood – catching eyes of Championship sides

Leeds United invested heavily in teen striker Greenwood when they brought him to Elland Road from Arsenal’s youth set-up last August. Reports put his purchase fee at £1.5 million with add-ons raising it to a possible £3million.

Before his time at Arsenal, Greenwood was hitting the back of the next for Sunderland’s youth sides. He had a degree of deadliness in front of goal with 21 goals in 26 games for the Black Cats Under-16 and Under-18 sides.

He’s carried on that scoring streak at Leeds, hitting 13 goals in 21 Under-23 games. That lethal nature in front of goal is likely what has attracted Championship interest.

Referencing a ‘recruitment source’, Veysey writes that “multiple bids” were submitted from six Championship sides with Bournemouth and Swansea City specifically named.

However, the prolific Greenwood wanted to stay at Leeds rather than chancing his arm on a season-long loan deal.

Thoughts? Missing out or not?

There is little doubt that Sam Greenwood has goals in his boots. He has shown that for every club that he has played for. He’s shown it as well at international level – scoring 12 goals in 14 England Under-17 games.

Bournemouth and Swansea will both be outfits with promotion aspirations and that is to be expected. What usually fuels these ambitions are goals – the sort of thing that the young striker would bring with him.

In one respect, Leeds United and Sam Greenwood’s reluctance to accept a drop to the Championship means that interested sides are missing out.

Swansea certainly could do with the firepower at Greenwood’s disposal after losing Andre Ayew. They are struggling for rhythm at the moment.

The same can be said of Bournemouth. They lost the goal-scoring prowess of Arnaut Danjuma during the summer. Sam Greenwood would possibly go some way towards replacing the Dutch flyer’s goals.