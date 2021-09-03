West Brom were expecting their transfer funds to be ‘significantly boosted’ by the sales of Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira this summer, reports Express and Star.

Johnstone and Pereira headed down to the Championship with West Brom, looking likely to be sold off.

Neither player was short of suitors, but only Pereira would leave. The Brazilian joined Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia after his time at The Hawthorns quickly turned sour – he was exiled by manager Valerien Ismael and hastily shipped out to Al-Hilal it seemed, for a measly sum of £16.2million (Transfermarkt).

It’s a sum which Express and Star’s Joseph Masi says is ‘significantly less’ than what the Baggies were expecting to receive for their star man.

Elsewhere, Johnstone has remained with the club after having interest from all over the Premier League, with the likes of Arsenal, Spurs and West Ham having been linked, but he’s now in the final year of his Baggies contract.

So the West Brom hierarchy were expecting to see some ‘significant’ funds coming into the club through the sales of Pereira and Johnstone this summer, but that’s obviously not been the case.

Masi goes on to write how Baggies owner Guochuan Lai ‘will not invest any of his own money’ into the club and so the pressure really is on Ismael to deliver an immediate return to the Premier League to have any hope of seeing money being spent on his side any time soon.