Hartlepool United are open to letting some players leave on loan.

Hartlepool United could let some fringe players head to the National League to get some game time, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The transfer window has shut but non-league clubs can still make additions.

The Pools may allow out-of-favour individuals depart if the right moves comes about.

Boss’ quotes

Their boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “In terms of others going out, if players in our squad do go out, chances are it will be to National League teams so that option still isn’t closed.”

Solid start

Hartlepool have made a solid start to life back in the Football League and find themselves in the Play-Offs after the first month of the season.

They have won three out of their opening four matches, winning all three of their home games so far against Crawley Town, Walsall and Carlisle United.

The North East have a tough test tomorrow as they take on Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Summer business

Challinor had to be patient about bringing players to the club over the summer but his side eventually did some shrewd business.

They brought in Olufela Olomola, Reagan Ogle, Jonathan Mitchell, Martin Smith, Matty Daly, Luke Hendrie, Mark Cullen, Jake Lawlor, Tyler Burey, Neill Byrne, Will Goodwin and Edward Jones in the end.