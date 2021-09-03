Fulham missed out on Real Betis’ William Carvalho late last month, after the midfielder rejected a move to raven Cottage.

Fulham boss Marco Silva was looking to link up with his Portuguese compatriot in west London, but the Betis man rejected a move to England after his club seemingly did everything possible to move him on.

His refusal to join Fulham meant that Betis missed out on signing Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos, and now further insight has emerged on Carvalho’s failed Fulham move.

ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness) say that Fulham were the side that came ‘closest’ to signing the 29-year-old and that they had loan move with a view to a permanent deal in the pipelines, dependent on whether they earned promotion to the Premier League this season.

But the same report goes on to reveal that Carvalho ‘refused’ to join Fulham, claiming that not even’ Silva could persuade him to join the Whites.

Midfield woes for Silva

Silva has started his Fulham tenure in fine form. His side sit top of the Championship table going into this international break but he’s had some midfield dilemmas to deal with so far.

Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined Napoli on loan in a deal which looks likely to be made permanent later down the line, whilst the likes of Tom Cairney and Harrison Reed started the season out injured.

Jean Michael Seri has come back into the side and impressed, but another midfield addition would’ve given Fulham some much-needed depth in the run-in to January.

Up next for the Whites is a trip to Blackpool after the international break.