Barrow could delve into the free agent market following the end of the transfer window.

Barrow are in talks with a couple of unattached players, as per a report by The Mail.

The Bluebirds are in the hunt for a defender following Kgosi Ntlhe’s knee ligament injury this week.

Mark Ellis is also suspended for the next three games leaving their defensive department short of bodies.

Boss’ quotes

Barrow boss Mark Cooper has said: “There’s probably a space for a defender now, because Mark Ellis misses three games and Kgosi’s out. There’s space for an out-of-contract defender if we can find one.

“I’ve spoken to a couple. There are a lot of factors in trying to get a player to come to Barrow, like location.

“It’s just a case of trying to work hard and find the best one.”

What next

The Bluebirds have won one out of their opening fives games under their new manager.

They are in action tomorrow against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park and will be eager to pick up a positive result.

Barrow made a couple of signings on deadline day on Tuesday by bringing in duo Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts from Leeds United and they are in line to make their debuts against the Latics.

Cooper also made moves to sign Remeao Hutton, Joe Grayson, George Williams, Josh Gordon, Offrande Zanzala, Paul Farman, Festus Arthur, Tom White and Mark Ellis over the course of the transfer window as he put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.