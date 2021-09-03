Swansea City boss Russell Martin missed out on signing Brentford’s Tariqe Fosu on deadline day.

It was a hectic day for the Swans. They saw both Conor Roberts and Jamal Lowe leave for Burnley and Bournemouth respectively, but managed to bring in Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool and Michael Obafemi from Southampton.

Fosu though was a player that Martin missed out on – the Swans were eyeing a loan deal for the Brentford and Ghana man, but a move wouldn’t be completed before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Speaking to Wales Online about the 25-year-old:

“There were a lot of things contingent on others deals. I can’t get too greedy and have everything, we’re working under certain parameters.

“He is a player I like, he was on lists with a host of others. It hasn’t happened, he is not here so I cant dwell on it.”

Fosu was on the bench when Brentford defeated Swansea in the Championship play-off final last season.

He joined the club from Oxford United midway through the 2019/20 season and would prove a useful player under Thomas Frank last time round, assisting three and scoring four in 41 Championship appearances.

But since the Bees’ promotion into the top flight, Fosu is yet to make a matchday squad and he may be feeling aggrieved at missing out on a move to South Wales for the 2021/22 season.

He’s a dynamic player who can play an array of positions but with Brentford, he established himself on the left-wing. That position is more vacant at Swansea now after the departures of Andre Ayew earlier in the summer and Lowe on deadline day, making a missed move for Fosu even more damning for the Swans.

January will soon come around though and Martin could easily reignite his side’s interest in Fosu – up next for the Swans is a home clash v Hull City after the international break.