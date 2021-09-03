QPR legend, (Sir) Les Ferdinand remains at the club to this day as the director of football, but many forget just how good a player he was.

In 184 appearances for QPR, Ferdinand scored 84 goals.

After spells in the lower leagues as a youngster it was with the west London club where he really announced himself on the scene, spending nine years with the first-team from 1986 to 1995.

He left for Newcastle United in 1995 where he spent a further two years and scored another 50 goals, before joining Spurs in 1997.

With Spurs, Ferdinand featured 149 times in all competitions and scored 39 goals before ending his career with spells at all of West Ham, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Watford.

In all, Ferdinand scored 215 goals in 523 career appearances.

Arguably though, his best time came in a QPR shirt – see if you can score 100% on these five quickfire questions about his time in west London!