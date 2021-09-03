Hull City still have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the free agent market.

Hull City have another space in their squad to bring in another player.

The Tigers have a youthful back-line and could do with some experience in their defensive department.

Here are five options available to Grant McCann’s side-

Read: Hull City man sends message after scoring first Barrow goal

Kean Bryan



He is a free agent after his contract at Sheffield United expired at the end of June.

The defender has a decision to make on his next club and is someone for Hull to look at.

Adrian Mariappa

The 34-year-old is a vastly experienced centre-back and has racked up just under 450 appearances in his career to date.

He spent last season with Bristol City and played 27 times for the Robins in all competitions.

Martin Cranie

He is an option for the Tigers having been released by Luton Town this summer.

The veteran would provide some useful competition and cover in defence.

Toni Leistner

The German defender played for QPR from 2018 to 2020 and is now weighting up his next move in the game following his departure from Hamburg.



Read: Player released by Hull City this summer finds new club

Jozo Simunovic



He is a final player who Hull could consider. The ex-Croatia youth international has been out of the game since leaving Celtic last year.

The 6ft 3inc man spent five years at Celtic Park and made 129 appearances.