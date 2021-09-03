Doncaster Rovers are looking to delve into the free agent market.

Doncaster Rovers are hoping to bring in an unnamed forward soon, as per the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side saw a late move for Sunderland attacker Aiden O’Brien fall through on deadline day.

Here are five free agents who are available to sign right now-



Kazaiah Sterling

This is a familiar name to Doncaster fans after his loan spell at the Keepmoat Stadium a couple of years ago.

The striker has been released by Tottenham Hotspur this summer and remains unattached.

Jerome Sinclair

Watford cut ties with him at the end of June having shipped him out on loan to the likes of Birmingham City, Sunderland, Oxford United, VVV-Venlo and CSKA Sofia over recent seasons.

Connor Wickham

The ex-Premier League forward is currently training with Preston North End, as per the Lancashire Evening Post. However, he could emerge as an option for Doncaster if the Lilywhites decide not to sign him.

Kieran Agard

He continues to weigh up his next move in the game following his departure from MK Dons at the end of last season.

The ex-Rotherham United and Bristol City man spent five years with the Buckinghamshire outfit and scored 50 goals in 166 games in all competitions.

Nicky Ajose

Exeter City released him this summer and he is a final option for Doncaster.

The 29-year-old is a well-travelled player in the Football League having been with the likes of Peterborough United, Leeds United, Swindon Town and Charlton Athletic in the past.