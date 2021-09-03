Charlton Athletic are looking to delve into the free agent market.

Charlton Athletic haven’t finished their recruitment just yet and are looking into some free transfer deals, as per South London Press reporter Richard Cawley on Twitter.

The Addicks could potentially do with another left-back as competition and cover for Ben Purrington.

Here are five who they could target –

Denver Hume

His current at fellow League One side Sunderland expired at the end of June and remains available. He has spent his whole career to date on the books at the Stadium of Light until now.

Neil Taylor



The Wales international was released by Aston Villa at the end of last season. He has racked up over 350 appearances in his career and is a decent option on a free.

Zeki Fryers



He has spent the past two years on the books at Swindon Town having previously had spells with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Barnsley.

Brandon Mason



The 23-years-old had his contract at Coventry City terminated earlier this week and is now in the hunt for a new club. He spent time out on loan from the Sky Blues at St Mirren last season.

Papa Souare



The former Crystal Palace man spent time on trial with Coventry over pre-season, as per a report by Coventry Live.

However, the Sky Blues didn’t end up offering him a contract and he remains unattached.