Birmingham City were interested in Sheffield United new boy Conor Hourihane in the last transfer window.

Birmingham City were apparently keen on the Aston Villa midfielder, according to The Athletic reporter Gregg Evans on the 1874 podcast.

Hourihane, who is 30-years-old, didn’t end up making the switch to Villa’s rivals.

Instead, he moved to Sheffield United on deadline day and will spent this season with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side.

‘They certainly wanted him’…

Evans has said: “Birmingham City tried to get him. They were interested in signing him.

“I don’t think he would have (joined them). I don’t think he was interested in doing that move purely because of what happened with Jack (Grealish), with the punching incident and the history.

“I just couldn’t see him ever been a Birmingham City player, but they certainly wanted him.”

Great signing

Hourihane is a useful addition for Sheffield United and will inject some quality into their midfield department.

It has been a tough start for the Blades this term and they haven’t won yet. However, bringing the Republic of Ireland international to Bramall Lane seriously bolsters their ranks.



Has promotion expertise

The ex-Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Barnsley man joined Aston Villa in 2017 and has since made 151 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring 29 goals.

He helped Dean Smith’s side win promotion to the Premier League in 2019.

Hourihane spent time on loan at Swansea City in the Championship last season.

Birmingham have been keen over recent times but Sheffield United swooped in.