Blackpool’s main squad got a break from Championship action due to the international break and World Cup qualifiers. That meant they are without a game for nearly two weeks.

Blackpool players might not have a game but that wasn’t the case for forward Shayne Lavery who was selected for Northern Ireland’s games vs Lithuania and Switzerland.

The first of those was tonight in Vilnius. After a relatively quiet first half, Michael O’Neill’s boys exploded into action in a 4-1 win.

One of those involved in the goals was the Tangerines’ Lavery. Here is a look at what he achieved on the pitch.

Shayne Lavery – solid display in big win

Possession: 2.1%

Touches: 36

Passes Complete – Attempted – Accuracy – 13 – 16 – 81%

Chances Created (Key Passes): 0

Shots – Shots on Target: 3 – 1

Lost Possession: 2

Goals: 1

WhoScored Rating: 7.35

Thoughts?

22-year-old Lavery put himself about in Northern Ireland’s big win in Vilnius against an outgunned Lithuania.

The Lurgan-born striker has two in five games for Blackpool in the Championship and was deservedly on the scoresheet last night.

His accurate distribution (81%) helped to bring others into play and he linked up well with his teammates.

Whilst he didn’t create any chances for others, he was busy himself and fashioned three shooting opportunities.

Next up for the Blackpool youngster is a home game against Serbia before getting ready for Championship action and a game at Bloomfield Road against Fulham.

All data sourced from Lithuania vs Northern Ireland game on the WhoScored website