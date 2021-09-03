Middlesbrough players got a break from league action due to the international break and World Cup qualifiers.

Middlesbrough’s squad might not have a game this weekend but defender Paddy McNair got no such break. Instead he was selected for the games vs Lithuania and Switzerland.

The first of those games tonight saw a rampant Northern Ireland turn a 1-0 half-time lead into a 4-1 final score in Vilnius.

Paddy McNair solid display for Northern Ireland

Middlesbrough man McNair played the full game on the right-hand side of a back three for Michael O’Neil’s side last night. Here’s a look at what he achieved on the pitch.

Possession: 5.2%

Touches: 60

Passes Complete – Attempted – Accuracy – 30 – 36 – 83%

Chances Created (Key Passes): 2

Tackles – Clearances – Interceptions: 0 – 2 – 3

Aerial Battles Won: 2

Lost Possession: 1

Goal: 1

WhoScored Rating: 6.95

Thoughts?

McNair’s night was solid and showed signs of dependability that is often needed as the backbone of victories such as Northern Ireland achieved.

His distribution was highly accurate (83%) and it was distribution that helped put Michael O’Neill’s side on the front foot. This attacking play obviously paid dividends in the scoreline.

McNair got forward when he could and scored his goal from the only shot that he took in the game.

Next up for McNair and Northern Ireland is Serbia next Tuesday before he’s back with Boro a week on Saturday for a trip to Coventry.

All data sourced from Lithuania vs Northern Ireland game on the WhoScored website