Charlton Athletic’s players have no game action this weekend due to the international break. However, that is not true of all the Addicks squad.

Charlton Athletic striker Conor Washington was involved in World Cup Qualification for Northern Ireland against Lithuania. He is also in the squad for the Switzerland game on Wednesday.

The Group C game ended with a convincing, 4-1 Northern Ireland win. It was 1-0 at half-time, with Michael O’Nill’s men running away with it in the second half.

Conor Washington stands out in big win

Addicks striker Washington played 83 minutes of tonight’s game at the LFF Stadionas in Vilnius. Here’s a look at what he achieved on the pitch.

Possession: 2.9%

Touches: 33

Passes Complete – Attempted – Accuracy – 17 – 24 – 71%

Chances Created (Key Passes): 2

Shots – Shots on Target: 1 – 1

Lost Possession: 3

Goals: 1

Assists: 1

WhoScored Rating: 7.78

Thoughts?

Conor Washington did well in Northern Ireland’s win. It wasn’t just the highlight stats of the goals and the assists, either.

His distribution was accurate (71%) and whilst he might not have passed at high volume (24 attempts) he had two of his passes set up teammates for chances.

An all-round good performance that bodes well for Charlton’s next game on September 11 at home vs Cheltenham.

All data sourced from Lithuania vs Northern Ireland game on the WhoScored website