Swansea City have been a play-off and promotion-challenging side the last two Championship campaigns,

Swansea City were then under the hand of Steve Cooper and with him reached the Play-Off Final last season – losing to Brentford.

Cooper has gone and has been replaced by ex-MK Dons boss Russell Martin. Under Martin, the Swans sit a lowly 19th in the table with just one win in their opening five games.

Martin negotiated his first transfer window with the Welsh side, bringing in Michael Obafemi and Rhys Williams on Deadline Day itself. Olivier Ntcham signed yesterday as a free agent after his Celtic release.

However. per a Wales Online article, it is a different dealing that Martin comments on regarding the club’s position on Matt Grimes.

Swansea’s Grimes stance clarified by Martin

Grimes is Swansea’s captain and was one of their standout stars last season as they made that push for promotion.

His three goals and four assists in 48 Championship games ran alongside his displays in the Swans midfield.

Those displays brought interest and not only interest but bids from fellow Championship side Fulham. Reports said that a third bid in excess of £2.5 million was rejected on Deadline Day.

Addressing the issue, Wales Online report Martin’s confirmation that all parties are in talks and that the club is looking to offer a new deal.

Grimes’ contract runs out next summer and tying him down to a new deal will take precedence between now and January’s transfer window.

Martin said when asked about the possibility of a new contract offer for Grimes: “We wanted to start negotiations before the window ended and his representatives wanted to wait.”

The Swans boss continued by adding: “Grimesy has been really open to discussing that and now the window has shut I’m sure we’ll get straight back on to discussing that with Mark Allen and his representatives.”

Thoughts?

Matt Grimes showed time and again last season that he was one of the better players in Swansea’s squad.

That level of consistency was duly noted by Fulham who made three offers for him – three offers that were all turned down.

Offering him a new contract and all parties being in talks is a good thing but they’ll still have to convince him that it is in his best interests to extend his time at the Liberty Stadium.

Part of that convincing surely must link to Swansea improving their current position in the table so that it reflects Matt Grimes’ own ambitions.

Fulham interest in him is unlikely to go away by January. Should the Swansea captain pick up his game and drive the club up the table then the Cottagers will be taking note.