Barrow loan man Festus Arthur scored his first goal for the club yesterday.

The Hull City defender was on the scoresheet as Barrow lost to Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy.

Arthur, who is 20-years-old, put in a solid performance for the Bluebirds despite the end result.

He took to Twitter after the game to send the following message-

Disappointing to get beat on penalties last night after the lads put in a great shift but happy to get my first goal for barrow! @BarrowAFC pic.twitter.com/xGRZx1Xrjn — Festus Arthur (@FestusArthur16) September 1, 2021

Allowed to leave

Hull gave the centre-back the green light to move to Holker Street in August to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Arthur linked up with the Cumbrian side on a season-long loan deal and will be looking to get plenty more action for Mark Cooper’s side.

Career to date

He started his career at Stockport County and broke into their first-team during the 2019/20 season in the National League.

The German-born defender caught the eye of Hull during his time at Edgeley Park and the Tigers swooped to sign him in July last year.

He penned a three-year contract at the MKM Stadium and is seen as one for the future for Grant McCann’s side.

Arthur was handed his senior debut in an EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s in September last year and went on to play once more last term.

New temporary home

Barrow came calling last month and he scored his first goal for them last night.

They ended up losing 5-4 on penalties to League One side Accrington but there were positives to take.