Bradford City have made Reece Staunton, Jorge Sikora and Kian Scales available for loan.

Bradford City are looking to fix up loan moves in the National League for the trio, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams would like the youngsters to get some more first-team experience.

Here is a closer look-

Reece Staunton

He has risen up through the academy and was handed his senior debut at just 15 in 2017.

The defender has since made a total of 18 first-team appearances for the Yorkshire side but could now benefit from some more game time.

Jorge Sikora

The Bradford-born defender has played seven times for Bradford so far in his career.

Read: Player released by Bradford City retires

Sikora, who is 19-years-old, had a loan spell at FC United of Manchester during the 2019/20 season but only played once for the North West side.

He will be hoping for more opportunities somewhere else if he heads out the exit door at Valley Parade over the coming weeks.

Kian Scales

The midfielder would be a useful addition for a National League side on loan.

He has made 25 appearances for Bradford in all competitions over the past season or so and is highly-rated by the League Two outfit.

However, he finds his pathway into the side blocked by an abundance of other options under Derek Adams this term and has been given the green light to depart.