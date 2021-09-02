Hearts are interested in Barrie McKay following his departure from Swansea City.

Hearts have held initial discussions with the winger, as per a report by the Daily Record.

McKay, who is 26-years-old, was released by Swansea at the end of last season.

He could now be on his way back to Scotland on a free transfer.

Fleetwood loan

McKay has spent the past year-and-a-half out on loan at Fleetwood Town in League One.

The Scotsman was given the green light to move there in January 2020 and ended up extending his stay last summer. He made 35 appearances for the Cod Army in total and scored five goals.

Swansea then released him when his contract expired at the end of June and he has since been weighing up his options.

McKay signed for the Swans in 2018 from Nottingham Forest and bagged three times in 39 for the Welsh side.

Career to date

He played for Kilmarnock as a youngster before moving to Rangers.

The once-capped Scotland international played a total of 140 times for the Glasgow giants as they rose up from the third division to the Premier League during his time at Ibrox.

McKay also had loan spells away at Greenock Morton and Raith Rovers.

Nottingham Forest lured him down to England in 2017 but he only spent year at the City Ground before moving to Wales.

He may now be on his way back to Scotland with Hearts keen.