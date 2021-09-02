Doncaster Rovers are poised to turn to the free agent market.

Doncaster Rovers are confident of striking at least one deal for an unattached player over the coming days, as detailed in a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Richie Wellens’ side endured a frustrating deadline day but still have the opportunity to sign players on free transfers.

Setbacks

They saw a move for Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien collapse on Tuesday night.

Doncaster have since made an unsuccessful appeal meaning the attacker will be staying at the Stadium of Light until January at least.

They also missed out on a deal to sign Will Grigg from the Black Cats as he moved to fellow League One side Rotherham United instead.

Nevertheless, Wellens was at least able to bring in Newcastle United attacking midfielder Rodrigo Vilca on loan but his squad is still a bit light.

What now

Doncaster have made a poor start to the new season and find themselves bottom of the league table after the first month.

They have failed to win in their opening five games and are in need of a bit of luck.

Next up for them is a tough test against the in-form Wigan Athletic after the international break, who are in good spirits after an impressive transfer window.

Donny will be hoping to have at least one new arrival before then with a free agent arrival on the agenda in the next few days.