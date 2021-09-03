Wigan Athletic enjoyed a very successful transfer window, bringing in a much-needed total of 15 players.

Fans seem happy with the recruitment from the club and are looking forward to an exciting future. However, for some younger players that were looking to have a breakthrough season and now have been pushed down the pecking order, this may not be the case.

Here’s two players who may have wanted to secure a loan move to continue their development.

James Carragher

After captaining the Wigan Athletic U18s side in their title-winning season last year, James Carragher (son of Liverpool legend Jamie) earned a first professional contract at the club. The central defender joined the academy as an U14 from Liverpool and has continued to impress during his four years at the club.

Leam Richardson’s brought in a number of centre-backs in the last month; Jack Watmough, Jason Kerr, Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt. With these new additions and Adam Long already being at the club, the 18 year-old Carragher becomes the sixth-choice centre-back. As this is the case, maybe a loan to a lower league club would’ve been the best thing for Carragher to continue his development.

Luke Robinson

After playing a huge part in Wigan’s spectacular survival last season, fans really took a liking to 19-year-old Luke Robinson.

Due to Tom Pearce’s frequent injuries in the last year or so, Robinson has been called upon more than he might have expected. The left-back featured 25 times last season and hoped to carry his good form into the new season.

Robinson featured against Rotherham United earlier in the season and looked to struggle a little with the power and strength that the Rotherham players possessed going forwards.

On deadline day, the Latics recruited former Cardiff City left-back Joe Bennett, making Robinson the third-choice left-back. With this being the case, it’s hard to see the youngster getting many minutes in this campaign so maybe a loan move to a lower end League One club or top end League Two club would’ve been the right thing for Robinson to continue his development.