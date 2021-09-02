Nottingham Forest struck a deal to sign attacker Xande Silva from West Ham on deadline day, bringing him in bolster their attacking ranks.

Arriving as Chris Hughton’s eighth signing of the summer, Xande Silva linked up with Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal on transfer deadline day.

The move brought an end to his three-year affiliation with Premier League side West Ham following his arrival from Vitoria Guimaraes back in 2018.

Now, his attention will turn to settling in at the City Ground as they look to kickstart their season in action after a worrying start.

Having been unable to break into the Hammers’ senior side, Silva arrives at Forest with a point to prove.

He impressed for their U23s, netting 10 goals in 13 games, but was sent out on loan to Aris Saloniki last season and leaves after an ultimately underwhelming stint at the London Stadium.

Forest are in need of an inspiring talent, with Hughton’s side currently sat at the foot of the table after five games, so it awaits to be seen if Silva can be that man.

To get a glimpse of what he has to offer, here are some of his highlights during his time with West Ham: