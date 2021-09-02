Swansea City managed to complete an eye-catching deal for free agent midfielder Olivier Ntcham earlier this week.

Ntcham joins Swansea City on a free transfer following a summer of transfer speculation regarding his next move.

The midfielder departed Scottish Premiership outfit Celtic at the end of his contract earlier this summer, attracting interest from a host of sides across Europe.

Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers (The Sun on Sunday, 15.08.21, pg. 63), and Legia Warsaw were among the sides said to be keen, but it was Russell Martin’s Swansea City who secured a deal.

Having completed his move the Liberty Stadium, Ntcham will be determined to kick on and make a good impression with the Swans as he embarks on a fresh challenge in South Wales.

After a spell in Manchester City’s youth academy, Ntcham has only played outside of the EFL. He has spent time on the books with Genoa (loan), Marseille (loan) and, most recently, Celtic.

Little may be known about 25-year-old Ntcham, so before he could get the chance to make his debut for Swansea next Saturday, take a look at some of his highlights and the attributes he could bring to Martin’s side: